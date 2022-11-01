March - Feel The Storm
Original Air Date: 1.11.22
Showcases the eclectic and energetic group of college students at Prairie View A&M University - from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players - as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high grade point average.
Prairie View A&M University Marching Band
Cheryl Horner McDonough
Jamail Shelton
Shari Scorca
Marcel Fuentes